County discusses lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

mklein@ncppub.com

Following President Donald Trump’s declaration in October calling the opioid crisis a public health emergency, the Iowa State Association of Counties is requesting that the 99 counties in Iowa consider taking part in a class action lawsuit concerning this epidemic and the cost incurred by each county. Lyon County Attorney Shayne Mayer presented the option to join this litigation to the Lyon County Board of Supervisors and county departments this month.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.