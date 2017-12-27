



Obituaries

Harold Eugene Cooper

Harold Eugene Cooper, age 95 of Rural Tracy, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Tracy. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. ﻿

Harold Eugene Cooper was born November 28, 1922 to George and Alta (Doble) Cooper at the farm home in Springdale Township, Redwood County. He attended country school through 8th grade and graduated from Tracy High School in 1940. Harold lived and worked on the home farm until he entered the military service on August 30, 1944. He served in WWII in Europe as an Ammo Carrier for machine guns. After hostilities ceased Harold worked in an army post office (A.P.O.) in Munich, Germany until his discharge in 1946. He arrived home on July 4th, 1946. Harold then worked on the home farm until he married Joyce Lindstrom from Rural Tracy on February 7, 1948. They then farmed two miles from where Harold was born, on a farm rented from his father. To this union five children were born: Allen, Bruce, Kerry, Brett and Nancy. Harold was a member of the Tracy Methodist Church he served on many boards such as the Administrative Council and the Board of Trustees for many years and was also Board Chair. Harold was also a member of the American Legion Post 173 of Tracy. He served on the Board of Directors of the Tracy Nursing Home for 36 years.

Harold is survived by wife Joyce Cooper of Tracy; son Kerry Cooper; daughter Nancy (Ron) Gausman; grandchildren: Drew Cooper, Todd Cooper, Tyson Cooper (fiancée, Ashley Williams), Derek (Kolby) Gausman, Kayla (Steven) Blair and Alec Gausman; great-grandchildren: Jack & Harper Gausman. He is preceded in death by his parents, sons Allen, Bruce, & Brett, brothers Donald & Henry, and sisters Ruby & Florence.

Blessed be his memory among us.