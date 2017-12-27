School board holds the line on levy

tmerchant@ncppub.com

WWG — Previously Superintendent Loy Woelber indicated, despite passing an increased levy referendum, they might not need to levy the full amount the first year. As it turns out the audit showed a much smaller budget short-fall than expected. Thus the board was able to reduce the levy significantly. With an increased enrollment of 15 students, the board approved the levy at $267,000 lower than the authorized levy authority of $407,000.

