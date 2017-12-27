Walnut Grove Meadowland Expands





cvanloh@ncppub

Monday, December 18, Walnut Grove’s Meadowland grain storage plant held Open House from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the purpose of giving area people the opportunity to see the new facility.

Joe Doubler, the first employee greeting visitors, was quick to remind them, “Safety is really a big thing around here.” He made that statement as he pointed out the large computer diagram on the monitor next to him. “Most explosions occur with grain located by hot bearings.”

