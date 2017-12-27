WWG music department presented their Holiday Concert





WWG — Monday night a full house of parents, relatives and friends were treated to the high school and junior high school Holiday Concert, featuring the Charger choirs and bands. The bands and choirs performed many traditional and contemporary numbers making for a very fun concert.

The instrumental portions of the concert were under the direction of Tasha Nelson, Luke Nelson directed the vocal numbers.

The program began with the junior high band performing Caribbean Holiday, All is Calm, and Secret Agent Sugar Plum.

The junior high Charger Choir performed Sing We Noel, light hearted carol, Jingle Bell Boogie and a more traditional carol, That’s Christmas to Me.

For a change of pace the Charger Jazz Band performed God Rest Ye Merry Gentle Dude and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

The Senior High Concert Choir featured program note speakers Samantha Ward and Melinda Lee. The choir performed Do You Hear What I Hear, O Magnum Mysterium and You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.

The Dynamic sound performed White Christmas and Snow.

The Senior High Band performed A

Christmas Flourished, Snow Day Celebration, and Celtic Bell Carol. The band concluded the program with a holiday sing-along featuring traditional Christmas Carols; O Come, All Ye Faithful, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, O Little Town of Bethlehem and Silent Night.

