



85

Harrisburg, South Dakota

﻿Dale Gilbertson, 85, of Harrisburg, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Funeral services were Thursday, Nov. 30, at Springdale Lutheran Church, rural Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with interment in the church cemetery.

Dale Gilbertson was born Feb. 3, 1932, in Sioux Falls to Gilmore and Nora (Evenson) Gilbertson. He graduated from Canton High School in 1950 and South Dakota State University in 1954.

On June 10, 1956, he married Elaine Baumiller. The couple near Harrisburg where they farmed several years before starting Dale’s Feed Service in 1981. After retiring in 1995, he delivered parts part-time for Sturdevant’s. His wife passed away in 2004.

Survivors include three children, Carol (Brad) Hamburg of Sioux Falls, Keith (Brenda) Gilbertson of Chamberlain, South Dakota, and Craig (Laura) Gilbertson of Larchwood, Iowa; nine grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one granddaughter.