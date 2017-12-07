Gifford Jacobsen





Gifford Sherman Jacobsen, 83, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died Nov. 3, 2017 at St. James Place.

He was born April 18, 1934, in Inwood, Iowa, to Ray and Fritz Jacobsen. He graduated from Inwood High School in 1952 and attended St. Olaf College in Minnesota one year, then transferred to Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, where he earned his doctorate of veterinary medicine degree in 1958. He served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force from 1958-1963.

On Nov. 26, 1960, he married Donna Olmstead. From 1963 until his retirement, he was employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a veterinarian with the animal and plant health inspection service. In 1974, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a master’s degree in diseases of poultry. He served as an area veterinarian in North and South Dakota, New Mexico, Louisiana and Wisconsin.

Survivors include his wife; two children, Sherman (Stacy) Jacobsen of Baton Rouge and Jerry (Robbi) Jacobsen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his parents﻿ and his sister, Carol Severson.