Efficiency ahead for

Alvord Fire and Rescue

The Alvord volunteer fire department has needed a new fire station for several years. For the past two years, plans have been discussed and finalized for a new facility. In late September, work on the site of a new safety complex on Alvord’s west side began.

“This has been a need for 10 years or so,” said fire chief Shawn Bosler. “We’ve had an increase in the number of calls we go on but we need more space.” A 50×100-foot building with six truck bays will be constructed on one acre east of the cemetery on the outskirts of Alvord. The facility will also include a 20×30-foot office in the back corner and space to conduct trainings.

Work at the site of the new facility began in September once the corn on the land was harvested. “AB Excavation came and did the dirt work and a week later the footings were in,” said Bosler. “The water and sewer infrastructure came next and electrical work continues.” Bosler estimates work on the structure will start in the next two or three weeks and the department hopes to be in the new station by early spring — weather permitting.

