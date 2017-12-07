Tree decorating is annual tradition





jjensen@ncppub.com

It’s an annual tradition at the Lyon County courthouse in Rock Rapids. Courthouse staff invite students to create handmade ornaments, welcome them to the courthouse to hang the ornaments on the Christmas tree and provide them with a holiday snack.

West Lyon kindergarten students and their teachers visited the Lyon County courthouse Thursday, Nov. 30 to display their original ornaments on the tree. Students created gingerbread ornaments, snowflake ornaments, Santa ornaments and Rudolph ornaments and carefully hung them on the Christmas tree on the second floor of the courthouse. Several students took extra time to select just the perfect location on the tree before placing their ornament on the branches.

