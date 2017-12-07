



Holiday

rush is on

As the Christmas holiday approaches, area small businesses are working overtime to make holiday deadlines. For Sarah Schemmel, owner and operator of E Threads in Larchwood, the busyness of the season is in full swing. “The cut-off for ordering is usually the day before Thanksgiving, but I was so full the cut-off came a week early to guarantee embroidered items for Christmas,” said Schemmel. Schemmel’s embroidery machines are busy making items for area businesses as well as companies that are out of town. During the holiday season, customers will often come in with blankets or holiday stockings, wanting to add a special touch with embroidery. “I appreciate them so much for keeping it local,” she says of all her customers — both in town and out of town.

