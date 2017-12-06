



Woodstock Communications has kept its hometown on the map in Pipestone County. Before wireless Internet came on the scene, the Woodstock Telephone Company served a small area of southwestern Minnesota.

When the company installed fiber optics in Westbrook, the area outside of town was offered the Woodstock Wave. Rural residents who can see the cell tower from their building site most likely can join The Lakes (Shetek and Lake Sarah), Balaton, Dovray, Edgerton, Lake Wilson, Russell, Slayton, and Tracy rural areas, by using wireless communication to access the Internet. In the future more towns will be added to this list as other communities seek to upgrade their Internet options to the 21st Century.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.