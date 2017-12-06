Johnson retired after 36 years at Bank Midwest





Monday, December 4, was a memorable day for Bank Midwest employee Jan Johnson. She began her employment at the bank in Westbrook on that day in 1982.

“I had no intension to come to Westbrook,” she remembered.

Johnson’s life began in Dovray, where she attended country school through 6th grade. The family then moved to Worthington, where she graduated from high school and attended Worthington Community College for one year.

Her employment included office jobs for an electrical company in Denver and a construction business in Minneapolis. Then it was time for changes in a job and a place to live. Westbrook ended up being Johnson’s destination, and Fred Hauge hired her for an insurance position in the bank.

“I was very lucky to do a number of things at the bank,” she said. Speaking of her co-workers, she said, “We’ve gotten along well. There was one computer we all shared when I came.”

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.