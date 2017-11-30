



Rock Rapids, Iowa

John Schuurman, 96, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, at Rock Rapids Health Centre, Rock Rapids.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Nov. 28, at First Reformed Church, Rock Rapids, with interment in Riverview Cemetery, Rock Rapids.

John Schuurman was born May 12, 1921, at Doon, Iowa, the son of John and Henrietta (Vander Vliet) Schuurman. He grew up in Doon where he attended school.

On April 8, 1943, he married Grace Palsrok. The couple farmed near Alvord, Doon and Rock Rapids. In January 1986, the couple retired and moved to Rock Rapids. He helped a couple farmers with the planting and harvest seasons. He and Grace moved into Rock Rapids Health Centre in March 2012. Grace passed away May 3, 2015.

Survivors include his daughter, Hermina (Don) Borman of﻿ Sioux Center, Iowa; two granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Muriel Palsrok of Sibley, Iowa; nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his wife; sisters, Marie Brouwer, Tillie Bobbledyk, Gertrude Ver Beek, Effie Pap, Jennie Mellema and Henrietta DeBruin; and brother, Arnold Schuurman.