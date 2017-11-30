That’s a wrap





jhommes@ncppub.com

The 2017 harvest season got off to a later-than-usual start for most of Iowa due to a stretch of unusually wet weather at the beginning of October. Since then the weather has been mostly good, albeit a bit windy from time to time. The dry conditions over the last several weeks allowed farmers to play catch-up and, while a few farmers are still harvesting corn, the vast majority of them have wrapped everything up when it comes to the harvest.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.