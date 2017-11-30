District receives good audit report for previous year

WWG — Blake Bode, of Eide Bailly auditing firm, gave a report on the districts finances for the 2016-2017 year ending June 30, 2017. Bode noted that despite a budget shortfall last year, the district had a slight increase of $21,000. The increase stopped previous, fairly high, decreases in fund balances since 2014.

The general revenue state source decreased by about 5 percent; Local Property Taxes increased by about 3 percent; Local and county sources increased by about 1 percent; a significant change in General Fund expenditures was in Salaries and Wages which decreased by about 4 percent; employees benefits rose by about 2 percent.

Property tax levied rose by about $160,000. Pupil units rose by 3 students. Since 2013 Pupil Units dropped from 426 in 2013 to 390 in 2017.

