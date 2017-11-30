



Shopping close to home. . .

. . .when possible

The Westbrook/Walnut Grove area lacks a large selection of stores close at hand to meet all our needs. But instead of focusing on what can’t be purchased nearby, consider a few shops that offer a variety of gift items for all ages.

A Place in the Country, located a few miles southwest of Westbrook, offers more than cut flowers for those special occasions. Owner Mary Osland held an open house recently to introduce her wide variety of Christmas gift items and home décor, both seasonal and year round. If shoppers hadn’t been in a festive Christmas mood when they arrived at the shop, they should have left eager to start decorating their homes, especially if they had purchased a new accent piece or a potted poinsettia in an unusual color. Mary welcomed shoppers from as far away as California during the two-day event.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story and more pictures.