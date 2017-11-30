



Keep up the

Kourage

Saturday evening people from the Westbrook area gathered at the Senior Center for the start of an evening of fun, food and fundraising. Keep up the Kourage began as a result of Kate Jorgenson’s 2013 farm accident with a 4-wheeler that resulted in the loss of most of her left arm.

In 2014 the Jorgenson family wanted to thank the community by returning the money raised at a fundraising concert during Fun Days. That was the beginning of the Keep up the Kourage (KUTK), a nonprofit, charitable 501C3 organization, organized by 10 Westbrook men and women.

