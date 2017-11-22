



35

New Ulm, Minnesota

Matthew Feucht, 35, of New Ulm, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at his home.

Funeral services were Sunday, Nov. 19, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Hills, Minnesota, with interment in the church cemetery.

Matthew Lee Feucht was born April 6, 1982, in Luverne, Minnesota, the son of Ronald and Sandra (Leuthold) Feucht. He was raised in Hills and graduated from Hills-Beaver Creek High School in 2000. After his education, he began working at Northwest Concrete Cutters in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He moved to Winthrop, Minnesota, and worked for Penhall Concrete in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Sept. 22, 2007, he married Sarah Trebesch. The couple lived near Winthrop. Later, he began working at The Concrete Cutter in Le Sueur, Minnesota.

Survivors include his two sons, Wyatt Feucht and Ethan Feucht of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota; his parents; maternal grandmother, Estelle Leuthold of Hills; five siblings, Randy (Jody) Feucht of Brookings, South Dakota, Kim (Derrick) Flier of Brandon, South Dakota, Amy (Lynn) Mogler of West Bend, Iowa, Michelle (Dustin) Knobloch of Lester, Iowa, and Melinda (Andrei) Rubaniuk of Redmond, Washington; nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Alvin Leuthold,﻿ and paternal grandparents, Emil and Ruby Feucht.