88

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Hermina Hoogendoorn, 88, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Funeral Service was Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley, Iowa, with interment in Valley View Cemetery.

Hermina Koedam was born April 5, 1929, in Corsica, South Dakota, the daughter of Sam and Gertrude (Zomer) Koedam.

On March 19, 1950, she married Gilbert Hoogendoorn. The couple farmed near Inwood, Iowa, before moving to Rock Valley in 1964. She worked as a nurse aide at Valley Manor Nursing Home several years. They moved to Sioux Falls in 1980. She then was a child care provider 16 years.

Survivors include her husband; son, Dan Hoogendoorn of Sioux Falls; two brothers, Sam (Reva) Koedam of Canton, South Dakota, and Jim (Kathy) Koedam of Corsica; two sisters, Lyda Van Otterloo of Rock Valley and Ruth (Leonard) Zoeller of Hawarden, Iowa; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Bill, Herm, John and Andy,﻿ and a sister, Jennie Vonk.