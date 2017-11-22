



83

Larchwood, Iowa

Paul Reinke, 83, of Larchwood, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at his home in Larchwood.

Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Nov. 21, at The Church of St. Mary,﻿ Larchwood.

Paul Lester Reinke was born May 1, 1934, to Les and Sophia (Clercx) Reinke in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He attended St. Mary’s school in Larchwood. He entered the U.S. Army in Decemeber 1955 and served honorably until his discharge.

On May 23, 1959, he married Constance McCarty. They farmed near Larchwood. He was also employed by Grand Labs, and subsequent owners from 1983 until March 2016.

Survivors inlcude his wife; five children, Sherry (Terry) Bolding of Larchwood, Brenda (Dale) Miller of Rio Vista, California, Ann Hoffman of Larchwood, Charles Reinke of Larchwood, and Raymond (Mandi) Reinke of Sioux Falls; one sister, Josephine Summa of Larchwood; and many other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Timothy.