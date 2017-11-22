School board updated on addition project

mklein@ncppub.com

Several old and new business items were on the agenda for the regular meeting of the West Lyon School Board Monday, Nov. 13. Before board members could discuss the items or take action, they heard public comments from a community member. Joanne Smith spoke to the board about how it is key to be transparent and keep people involved, especially during the upcoming superintendent search. She encouraged the board to involve the community and utilize the website to communicate. “It is important that you express to the community what it is you are doing and the steps you use in that process,” stated Smith.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.