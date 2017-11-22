Baker takes top prize





jjensen@ncppub.com

Breann White’s mission statement for her home bakery is to use locally-sourced ingredients to make cakes, cupcakes and cake truffles that are artfully-made and very fine quality. The Lester baker established Small Batch as a business in October but has been baking cakes the past five or six years. Now, White has even bigger plans for her bakery.

Small Batch was the top grant winner in Dream Big, Grow Here, a northwest Iowa regional contest sponsored and organized by Northwest Iowa Developers, Iowa’s West Coast Initiative and Siouxland Economic Development Corp., which included Cherokee, Lyon, Monona, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury counties. In September, area entrepreneurs submitted their dream to start or expand a business and recruited family, friends and customers to vote for their entry. The top-five finalists in the contest pitched their business to a panel of judges Thursday, Nov. 16 at Prairie Winds Event Center in Orange City. White received the top prize of $4,000, which she plans to use to expand her facilities and customer base. She explained her background, business and future plans during the contest pitch-off.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.