Giving thanks





Jane Zwart

Inwood

“I’m thanking God for our medical world this past year since Gerry is having hernia surgery and after both of my foot surgeries. It’s beyond my understanding how hands are guided to restore our bodies and the healing we receive. Feeling b﻿lessed!

Annie Schleis

Inwood

“I am thankful for my four children and my job. I am even thankful for bad situations, because without the bad you can’t appreciate the good and that has made me a better person.”

Cleon DeBruin

Larchwood

“I’m so thankful to be able to work with the wonderful people at Larchwood Food Center!”

Cindy Van Voorst

Inwood

“I’m thankful for my family and I’m thankful for my health.”











