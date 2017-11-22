



Nestled outside the community of Alvord is a unique and local shopping experience. “It’s kind of like a health food store, gift shop and home goods store all in one,” said a new shopper of Prairie Pantry, the store owned and operated by Robert and Shirley DeSmet, their son, Grant, and Grant’s younger siblings. The store, which is housed in the DeSmet family garage on County Road A20 or 180th Street (5-1/2 miles east of the West Lyon School), celebrated its 10-year business anniversary Nov. 1.

