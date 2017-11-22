WWG build air tower gardening project





Mrs. Jorgenson’s WWG 6th grade has something in common with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Granted, the 6th grade classroom has just 1, while O’Hare has 26—Tower Gardens. The WWG salad ingredient plants, such as herbs, lettuces, greens, tomatoes and cucumbers provide immediate healthy treats for the class members. When plants are mature, students harvest the tower plants and donate the crop to the school lunchroom. O’Hare’s garden produces 1,100 similar plants in an airport terminal for nearby restaurants that harvest the plants as needed.

The students bubbled over with enthusiasm as they showed visitors their Tower Garden. The comments below originated from the student’s writing assignment and express excitement with their innovative science class.

