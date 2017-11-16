



Edward Hauser, 87, of Rock Valley, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at Sanford Rock Rapids Medical Center, Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Memorial services were Thursday, Nov. 9, at First Reformed Church, Rock Valley. with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa.

Edward Neal Hauser was born April 8, 1930, near Inwood, the son of Paul and Esther (Oakland) Hauser. He attended and graduated as valedictorian from Inwood High School in 1948.

On Aug. 16, 1952 he married Betty Noteboom. Shortly after marriage, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1953-1955. Upon returning home, the couple farmed 34 years near Inwood. After retirement, he worked for several area farmers hauling grain. He was employed by Valley Bakery of Rock Valley 20 years.

Survivors include his wife; four children, Barbara (Clifford) Folkens of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Becky Dentel of Altoona, Iowa, Bonnie (Phil) North of Roanoke, Virginia, and Brian (Charmin) Hauser of Pella, Iowa; nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Anna Marie Gardner of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ruth (Ron) Serck of Rock Valley and Carol (Billy) Williams of East Bend, North Carolina; two brothers, Stanley (Kathleen) of Marengo, Iowa, and Kenneth (Dorcas) of Winston Salem, North Carolina, and sister-in-law, Marcella Hauser of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph Hauser; great-grandson﻿ and son-in-law, Tom Dentel.