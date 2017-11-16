Capital campaign for new medical center kicks off

jjensen@ncppub.com

The Merrill Pioneer Community Hospital board of trustees conducted its annual membership meeting Monday, Nov. 6, and kicked off a capital campaign for a new $28.8 million medical facility being built in Rock Rapids.

During the membership meeting, trustees Geneva Grooters, John Hulshof and Merlin Meyer were re-elected to their third terms on the board.

Board president, Jim Vander Woude, thanked the current Sanford hospital and clinic staff for their work over the past year. “We know you had an effective and efficient operation this year because the lease payment to MPCH was $558,233,” he said. “That happens to be one of the higher lease payments we’ve received in the past years.”

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.