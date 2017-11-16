Something to talk about





A new service will be offered at the Sanford Canton-Inwood clinic. Candace Zweifel, a speech language pathologist, will be providing services for a wide range of speech therapy needs. “I will be available at Sanford Canton-Inwood by appointment,” she said. “I also provide services at Sanford Vermillion, but my schedule is very flexible allowing me to see patients at both locations quickly and conveniently.” These services will benefit infants to adults and geriatrics a little closer to home.

