Incumbent mayors add two more years

The incumbent mayors in three communities in western Lyon County retained their seats and were re-elected to two-year terms following city elections Nov. 7, according to the unofficial results.

Incumbent Alvord mayor Mark Nagel received 13 of the 14 total votes cast in that city’s election. Incumbent council member Dennis Thielvoldt was also re-elected while Jacqui Grotewold and Sam Metzger were elected to four-year terms in the remaining two open council seats.﻿

