Highest Honor





West Lyon student receives national award

Sarah Mullinix | Staff Writer

sarahm@ncppub.com

Students in the FFA program at West Lyon have the opportunity to compete at the local, state and national level by demonstrating what they learn in SAE (Supervised Agriculture Experiences or recordkeeping project). To be considered, each of the students had to fill out a proficiency application that was submitted to the local level with the hope they would be chosen for the state and national levels. This year Darin Knobloch along with three other West Lyon students won at the state level. Those applications then made their way to the national level where they competed against the top finalists from each state. “Darin was named in the top-four in the nation,” explained Craig Winquist, FFA instructor at West Lyon. “He was then asked to go to the national convention in October where he interviewed in front of a panel against the other three top proficiency winners in his area,” he explained. “The judges selected him as the overall winner in the United States of America for his work in nursery operations.” Knobloch and Jason Stensland, who received this award in 2005, are the only West Lyon FFA participants to be awarded this national honor.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.