WWG School
referendum
passes by
wide margin
The operating levy referendum passed by a three to one margin 74 percent to 26 percent
By Tom Merchant
Sentinel Tribune
WWG — After the election Superintendent Loy Woelber said, “I am very happy that the referendum passed by a significant number. I would have been dissapointed if it had passed by less than 60 percent.”
Woelber was pleased with the turnout at both sites, he said it was nice to visit with people at both polling places. It shows that the voters of the area place a high priority for local education.
“Now we need to continue running the district in a responsible manner taking care of the needs of our kids, staff and facilities,” he said.
“Even though a rather large increase was asked for, Woelber says that for the first couple of years we will likely under levy. Hopefully if we control our spending this referendum will last for the ten years it will run.”
Vote tabulations:
70 No’s in Westbrook
61 No’s in Walnut Grove
242 Yes in Westbrook
137 Yes in Walnut Grove
131 total No
379 total Yes
Total 510