WWG School referendum passes by wide margin

WWG School

The operating levy referendum passed by a three to one margin 74 percent to 26 percent

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWG — After the election Superintendent Loy Woelber said, “I am very happy that the referendum passed by a significant number. I would have been dissapointed if it had passed by less than 60 percent.”

Woelber was pleased with the turnout at both sites, he said it was nice to visit with people at both polling places. It shows that the voters of the area place a high priority for local education.

“Now we need to continue running the district in a responsible manner taking care of the needs of our kids, staff and facilities,” he said.

“Even though a rather large increase was asked for, Woelber says that for the first couple of years we will likely under levy. Hopefully if we control our spending this referendum will last for the ten years it will run.”

Vote tabulations:

70 No’s in Westbrook

61 No’s in Walnut Grove

242 Yes in Westbrook

137 Yes in Walnut Grove

131 total No

379 total Yes

Total 510