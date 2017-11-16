City enters new street project bonding agreement

Refinancing the current street project bond will save the city $90,000 over the next 13 years

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

westbrook — Chris Mickelson, Financial Specialist of EHLERS, explained the advanced refunding bonds to pay off the old street project bonds. He noted there were three companies that submitted bids for the bonds — United Bankers of Bloomington, Northland Securities of Minneapolis, and Baird of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. United Bankers was the low bid with a 2.65 percent bid.

Mickelson said “with the underwriters discount of 1 percent the new bond will generate a savings of $90,000. The benefit value of 6 percent savings is a very good benefit.”

The 2017A bond proceeds will provide for an advance crossover refunding of the city’s series 2010A GO improvement bonds for interest cost savings. A portion of the proceeds will be used to purchase direct obligations of U.S. government that will be deposited into an escrow account. The escrow will pay interest to the bonds through Feb. 1, 1919, at which time the escrow will redeem the callable principal on the series 2010A bonds. Though debt service will be paid from the escrow account through that date, the bonds will carry the city’s GO pledge throughout the escrow period.

