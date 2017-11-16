WWG school programs honor area Veterans





Programs were presented by the secondary and elementary schools

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWG — Last Friday morning the high school, along with the Westbrook V.F.W. and American Legion, presented a program to honor area veterans.

After presenting the colors the audience was invited to sing the Star Spangled Banner accompanied by the WWG High School Band. Student Council Vice President Theresa Merrick welcomed the veterans and audience.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.