John Keizer, 94, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Fieldcrest Assisted Living, Sheldon, Iowa.

Funeral services were Saturday, Nov. 4, at First Reformed Church, Hull, with interment in Hope Cemetery, Hull.

John Keizer was born July 25, 1923, at Hull, the son of Joe A. C. and Jennie (Hommes) Keizer. He was raised on a farm northwest of Hull, where he attended a country school. He then served in the World War II U.S. Army Air Corps.

On Feb. 5, 1946, he married Jennie Klarenbeek in Alvord. The couple farmed northwest of Hull, moving into town in 1971. He was employed by the city of Hull two years before becoming a cross-country trucker, retiring in 1992. In 2010, they moved to Homestead in Sioux Center, and in December 2014, they transferred to Fieldcrest.

Survivors include his wife; five children, Jim (Vell) Keizer of Hull, Jerald (Marilyn) Keizer of Missouri Valley, Iowa, Wes (Ana) Keizer of Stuttgard, Germany, Glen (Sue) Keizer of Kearney, Nebraska, and Carla (Les) Starkenburg of Boyden, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Karla Keizer, of Joplin, Missouri; 19 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; two brothers, Dick Keizer of Inwood, Iowa, and Jim Keizer of Doon, Iowa; and a sister, Fenna Winter of Rock Valley, Iowa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Leon Keizer; a grandson; a brother, Bill Keizer; a brother-in-law, Fritz Winter,﻿ and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Keizer and Grace Keizer.