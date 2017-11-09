Iowa Secretary of Ag Northey talks harvest, hogs





Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey spent time in northwest Iowa Friday, Nov. 3 where he discussed harvest, growth, challenges and more. Before visiting Mogler Farms near Alvord, Northey was in downtown Sioux City for a ribbon cutting for the Promenade Improvement Project, which received an urban water quality; visited Plymouth Energy near Merrill and had lunch with representatives from Dordt College’s agriculture department in Sioux Center. After visiting Lyon County, Northey met with the Sibley-Ocheyedan FFA Chapter in Sibley. The day gave Northey an opportunity to get the pulse of the harvest and get a glimpse of ag in action in the area. “Harvest is racing along. It’s November — it’s time to get harvest done,” said Northey. “There’s a little nervousness about corn yields dropping off but for the most part, people talk about really good yields and even where it’s down a little, it’s not down as bad as people thought it was,” he said of the harvest progression.

