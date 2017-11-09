West Lyon FFA chapter celebrates national success





jjensen@ncppub.com

The West Lyon FFA Chapter is coming off what might be the most successful national convention in its history. The chapter participated in the 90th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 25-28 and chapter members came home with national recognition and lifelong memories. “It was one of the coolest thing I’ve been a part of,” said Quinn Horstman. “It’s amazing to see 70,000 kids in one place for the same reason wearing those blue jackets!”

