



sarahm@ncppub.com

As Veterans’ Day approaches, we take time to honor those who have served in the armed forces, past and present. Veterans’ Day this year marks 50 years since the start of the Vietnam War.

Vietnam, unlike wars fought previously, was not as well received, making the transition for soldiers back home harder. The fact that those coming home from Vietnam had little time to adjust after being in a war zone, also made for a more difficult transition. “You could be home in two to three days from the jungle,” explained Harold Meester, Lester resident and Vietnam veteran. “That’s not much time to adjust.” Luckily Meester’s high school sweetheart and soon-to-be wife was there to support him. ”Ten days after I got home, we got married,” he says.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.

Perceptions

of war