



Service for Julius ‘Jule’ Frank, Jr. were held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Lamberton, MN Friday, November 3, 2017. Interment was at the Lamberton Cemetery. Military Honors by Revere and Lamberton American Legions. On line condolences may be sent to www.sturmfh.com.

Julius, 87, Lamberton, MN, died Monday, October 30, 2017, at Valley View Manor Care Center,Lamberton, MN.

Julius ‘Jule’ Bernard Frank, Jr. was born August 23, 1930, in Revere, MN to Julius L. and Gladys (Hannon) Frank. He graduated from Lamberton High School in 1948 then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served from 1949 – 1952. Jule served aboard several aircraft carriers, including The Coral Sea, and The Essex. He was united in marriage to Elaine Pauling on March 7, 1953, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lamberton. Jule farmed the family Century Farm with John Deere equipment until his retirement in 1991. He served on the North Hero Township Board, the Revere School Board, St. John Lutheran Home Board, and the Revere Church Board. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Westbrook VFW, and the Revere Legion where he served as Commander. Jule enjoyed reading, bowling, dancing, country western music, and traveling. He also enjoyed word searches and joining the coffee group, but he especially enjoyed farming and spending time with his granddaughters.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Elaine; children- John (Barbara) Frank, Jeffery Frank, and Janine Frank – all of Revere; granddaughters- Whitney (Jace) Jarmer, and Madeline Frank; great-granddaughter Zoey Jarmer; and nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Julius and Gladys; brother Arthur; and sisters – Gertrude Fick, Helen Okins, and Roberta ‘Cookie’ Klante.