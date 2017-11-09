



Funeral Services for June Audrey (Zimmer) Tietz were held November 3, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Walnut Grove, MN. Burial was in the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

June, 76 of Walnut Grove died Monday, October 30, 2017 at Valley View Manor, Lamberton, MN.

June was born June 22, 1941 to Wilbert and Leona (Tordsen) Zimmer in Vesta, MN. She was baptized on July 13, 1941 and confirmed on May 29, 1955 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vesta. June graduated from Redwood Falls High School in Redwood Falls, Minnesota on May 29, 1959. On August 13, 1960 June married Kenneth Tietz at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vesta. They farmed in the Walnut Grove and Vesta areas. June was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Walnut Grove American Auxiliary. She enjoyed watching her Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves. June was always excited to play cards with her ladies, especially the game hand and foot. She loved to cook and bake in the kitchen. June was centered on family and loved all of her grand and great grandkids very much.

Survivors include her son Randy (Kris) Tietz of Walnut Grove and daughter Brenda (Tietz) (Bruce) Arndtson of Hastings; grandkids: Dustin (Darci) Tietz, Darren (Nicole) Tietz, Denise (Tyler) Clouse, and Cody Arndtson; great grandkids: Adryen Tietz, Landryk Tietz, Kennedy Tietz, Quintin Tietz, Hayden Tietz, Brooklyn Clouse and Joseph (J.J.) Clouse; sister Berniece Pischke of Vesta; brother Darold (Norma) Zimmer of Alexandria.

Preceding her in death were her parents Wilbert and Leona (Tordsen) Zimmer, husband Kenneth Tietz; sister Dorothy Pischke, brother Merlin Zimmer, sister Maxine Meyer; brother-in-law Walter Pischke.