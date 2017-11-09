Deer hunter accidentally shot in Redwood County

A deer hunter was accidentally shot on the opening day of firearm deer hunting season on Saturday in southwest Minnesota.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Milroy 1st Responders, Tracy Police Department and Tracy Ambulance responded to a firearms-related hunting accident northwest of the intersection of Aspen Avenue and 190th Street in Redwood County, approximately halfway between Milroy and Tracy, at 11:50 a.m. Saturday.

According to a Redwood County Sheriff’s Office news release, an investigation determined that a male individual shot at a deer located between the shooter and another hunter, and as a result, the other hunter received an accidental gunshot wound to the leg.

