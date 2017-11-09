Tina Anderson Richards Publishes Fine Art Book





In 2000, Tina met a number of the Hmong families new to Walnut Grove. She became involved with the community and worked with the students in her art classes and after school events. In 2010 she was awarded a SMAC Grant to put together a visual show titled Many Paths – One Hope of some 40 of her drawings and photographs showing the similarities of her ancestors and many of the Hmong families as they came to America.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.