Elodis Kopsas, 78, of Okoboji, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at Lakes Regional Health Care in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Funeral service was Saturday, Oct. 28, at Grace Lutheran Church, Spirit Lake, with interment in Lake View Gardens Cemetery, Spirit Lake.

Elodis Verna Verona Kahl was born July 8, 1939, in Alvord, Iowa, to Willie and Frieda (Schmahl) Kahl. She graduated from Rock Rapids High School.

On March 17, 1959, she married Gus Kopsas in Rock Rapids.

Elodis is survived by her husband; her children, Kim (Bob) Kirschbaum, Kevin (Diane) Kopsas, Karla Kopsas and Krista (Rob) Catlin; 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; one sister; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.