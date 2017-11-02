Lawrence DeBaere





73

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lawrence “Larry” DeBaere, 73, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Southwood Lutheran Church, Lincoln, with private inurnment at a later date.

Lawrence E. DeBaere, was born April 6, 1944, in Larchwood, Iowa, to Richard and Kathryn DeBaere. He graduated from West Lyon High School in 1962. After high school, he attended the University of South Dakota where he received a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1966. He began teaching sixth grade in New Castle, Wyoming. In 1969, he was drafted into the Army and served 13 months in Vietnam. After his military service, he returned to the University of South Dakota and completed his Master’s Degree in Education. He was an elementary school principal in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Gothenburg, Nebraska, Lake Havasu, Arizona, Columbus, Nebraska, and Elkhorn, Nebraska, before retiring in 2004. He received the Educator of the Year honor from Elkhorn Schools in 2003.

On June 2, 1985, he married Carolyn Koch in Denver, Colorado.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Heidi (Lee) Thurber of Lincoln; sons, Chad (Andrea) Bartruff of Fort Worth, Texas, Bradley (Vasna) DeBaere of South Sioux City and Trent DeBaere of Flagstaff, Arizona; seven grandchildren; siblings Sharon DeBaere, Ken (Lois) DeBaere, Becky Jensen, Stephanie (Jim) Barry, Kim (Rob Hunegs) DeBaere; and several nieces and nephews.

He wa﻿s preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard DeBaere Jr., and in-laws Herman and Elsie Koch.