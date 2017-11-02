



89

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Lowell Bye, 89, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

Memorial services were Saturday, Oct. 28, at First Christian Church.

Lowell Keith Bye was born April 8, 1928, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Floyd and Irene (Haley) Bye. He was raised in Volin, South Dakota, where he attended public schools. When he was a young teen, the family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota. In 1946, he graduated from Rapid City Central High School. Following his graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. After his honorable discharge April 8, 1948, he returned to South Dakota.

On Dec. 31, 1948, he married Eunice Bills. He worked for Crescent Electric Supply in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, retiring in 1994.

Survivors include his wife; sons, Rick (Paige) Bye and Bob (Jenny) Bye, all of Sioux Falls; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Elaine (Orville) Lonneman of Sioux Falls and Beverly Jackson of Inwood, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steve; a granddaughter; sister, Florence Gibbons,﻿ and a brother, Terry.