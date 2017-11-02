Fun and games





sarahm@ncppub.com

West Lyon wrapped up Kindness Week with some “Minute to Win It” games Friday, Oct. 27. Teachers were involved in some fierce competition that left the students laughing and cheering for their teachers.

During Kindness Week, students had several fun ways to express themselves and spread kindness. The food drive was a success and was a great way for students to experience giving to others in need. This year the West Lyon Education Association also sponsored a sock drive. Students at West Lyon collected 1,906 pairs of socks that will be donated to area shelters, just in time for the cold weather. “We are so blessed to live in a community of such kind, generous people,” said Leah Twed﻿t, elementary guidance counselor at West Lyon.