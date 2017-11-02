Inwood Christian celebrates

school’s founding principles

Inwood Christian School will be celebrating Christian Education Week Oct. 29-Nov. 5, giving staff and students the opportunity to celebrate Christian education. “Inwood Christian School has many reasons to celebrate His blessings to our school,” says Sheri Vander Veen, head teacher at Inwood Christian.

Every year Christian Schools International designates a week as Christian Education Week and has a different theme to represent the week. This year’s theme is “Cultivating Community.” Along with Christian Education Week, the school is also celebrating another significant event in history. “Normally it (Christian Education Week) is in the spring, but this year was moved to the fall to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the Reformation,” explains Vander Veen. “Special units focusing on Martin Luther and the Reformation will be studied, noting the significance of this event and how our school is founded on these principles,” Vander Veen adds.

