Purpose for everything





jjensen@ncppub.com

Flecks of wood shavings fly through the air to the sharp hum of a lathe in a well-organized detached garage turned workshop in the western part of Lyon County referred to as Klondike. The materials for future projects are stacked outside. Inside the garage, a hand-painted sign that reads “Find it, Fix it, Flip it” only begins to explain the process happening inside. Another sign identifies the space as the home of GAS Repurposing and provides the phone number to reach the proprietor.

What might be surprising is recently-turned 13-year-old, Graham Robinson, is the name behind the work of GAS Repurposing and the business is more than one might expect of a young teenager.

