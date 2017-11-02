



Lowell Curtis Knudson was born January 19, 1925 in Westbrook Township, Cottonwood County, Minnesota to Melvin and Martha Alma (Rachuy) Knudson. He was baptized March 8, 1925 and confirmed June 30, 1940 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook.

Lowell graduated from Westbrook High School on about June 1, 1943 and entered the U.S. Navy on June 22, 1943, serving in WWII in Europe, including Salerno, Italy and Arzew, Algeria, and in the Pacific, including China and Japan. In 1946 he was honorably discharged and returned to live in Westbrook and worked at the drug store.

In 1952 he married Loretta Louise Handevidt, and had three children, Jill Louise, Scott Lowell and Janet Leigh Knudson. In 1965, the family moved to Sioux Falls, SD, and Lowell began working for Brown Drug Company, holding various sales and management positions until his retirement.

Lowell moved to Minnesota in 2003, and lived in Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights, until his death on July 12, 2017. A private burial was held at the Jackson Cemetery on October 28.

Lowell treasured his family and taught his children and grandchildren courage, dignity, faith and above all to take care of each other.

Wife Loretta died of cancer on September 5, 1981. Lowell was married to Donna Jean Hagen in 1983. Wife Donna died of cancer in 2002.

Survivors include his children Jill (Alejandro) Vigueras, Scott (Saralyn) Knudson and Janet (Michael) Nelson; eight grandchildren, Lora Broihan, Curtis Broihan, Emily Knudson, Josef Nelson, Maria (Hunter) Parks, Erick Knudson, Kai Knudson and Alex Vigueras; brother A. Bruce (Maureen) Knudson.

Preceding him in death were his parent; brothers and sisters-in-law Kenneth (Mildred), Darrel (Irene), Elroy (Mildred), Warren (infant); sister and brother-in-law Marjorie (Kenneth) Bakken.