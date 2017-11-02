



Funeral Services for Craig “Boone” Martin Olsem were held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Currie, MN October 28, 2017. Interment was at Westbrook Cemetery, Westbrook, MN. Send condolences to totzkefuneralhome.com.

Boone, 35, died Monday, October 23, 2017 at the Westbrook Hospital.

Craig Olsem was born on May 9, 1982 in Worthington, Minnesota to Leo and Joan Schreier Olsem. He grew up on the family farm near Dundee, MN. Boone was baptized, and received his first Holy Communion at St. Mary’s Church, Dundee. He was Confirmed, at St. Anthonys, Westbrook, MN where he is a member. Boone was a 2001 graduate of Fulda High School. Following high school he farmed with his father and brother. Craig and Bethany Price were married June 4, 2016 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Currie, MN. Following their marriage they made their home south of Westbrook. Boone enjoyed fishing, winter pool league, hunting, gardening, canning, smoking meats, camping, and going to the sale barn and consignment sales. His was happiest when he was spending time with, Bethany, his family and friends or teasing his nieces and nephews. Boone was a very giving person in life as well as in death. His final gift was being a donor.

Survivors include his wife, Bethany Olsem, Westbrook, MN; parents, Leo and Joan Olsem, Dundee, MN; siblings Stacie (Radley) Hennings, Brewster, MN, Andrea (David) Reetz, Wilmont, MN, Ryan (Melissa) Olsem, Westbrook, MN, Kristina Olsem, Dundee, MN; maternal grandmother, Beverly Schreier, Slayton, MN, parents-in-law, Greg and Deb Price, Wabasso, MN, brother-in-law, Mitchell and Kaitlynn Price, Wabasso, MN, and sister-in-law, Mistin Price, Hopkins, MN, nieces and nephews; several aunt, uncles and other and their families.

Preceding him in death were his maternal grandfather, Vincent Schreier, paternal grandparents, Martin and Katherine Olsem and one sister-in-law, Samantha Price.