Dallas Poss, 86, of Sibley, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Sibley.

Mass of Christian burial was Saturday, Oct. 21, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Sibley.

Dallas Carl Poss was born Aug. 5, 1931, near Ashton, Iowa, the son of William and Katherine (Gacke) Poss. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School, Ashton.

On Oct. 11, 1954, he married Lorraine Cook. He farmed near Bigelow, Minnesota, and Ashton most of his life. For a short time, he worked at Poss Implement, Sibley. He served in the military from November 1952 to September 1954 and served with the Honor Guard during the Korean War. In 1994 the couple moved from their farm near Bigelow to a home in Sibley.

Survivors include his wife; children, Karen (Monte) Feldkamp of Sibley, Dan (Susan) of Worthington, Minnesota, Wayne of Sibley, Larry of Larchwood, Iowa, Joe (Diane) of Rochester, Minnesota, and Susan (Paul) VanWyhe of Rock Rapids, Iowa; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Joyce Poss; great-granddaughter﻿; six brothers, Elmer, Ambrose, Urban, Alvin, Wilfred and Leonard and other extended family.